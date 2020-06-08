Embolotherapy Market Size, Application, Region and Growth Forecast 2018-2028

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2020 -- Global Embolotherapy Market: Overview



Laudable advancements in the field of oncology have given a mark of credibility to the medical research fraternity. The global embolotherapy market is expected to grow at a sound pace in the years to follow. The presence of a handsome industry for looking into the development, prevention, and treatment of tumours in the human body is a key consideration for the healthcare industry. Furthermore, doctors and medical practitioners have, time and again, focused on the need to better devices, techniques, and equipment for blocking tumours and clot. Therefore, the global embolotherapy market is expected to attract handsome opportunities in the years to follow.



The abundant availability of materials such as gelatine powder, stainless steel, ethanol, and polyvinyl foam has played an integral role in the growth of the global market. The cost of procurement for these materials has influenced demand within the global embolotherapy market. Furthermore, sophistication of the medical industry with technical skill and clinical applications has also given a thrust to market growth.



There is little scope for doubt with regard to the emergence of a workable domain for embolotherapy. The selection of an embolic agent plays a key role in the success of embolization procedures which in turn enhances the prospects of market growth. Furthermore, the growing awareness of the masses about artery blockages has given a thrust to the growth of the global embolotherapy market.



A review on the embolotherapy market gives valued insights about the forces of supply and demand. The global embolotherapy market may be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: product, disease, procedure, and end-user. Based on end-user, the global embolotherapy market has attracted a substantial consumer base from clinics and hospitals.



Global Embolotherapy Market: Notable Developments



Advancements in the medical fraternity have reeked of growth across the global embolotherapy market. Some of the notable development that have ensued in this market are:



Several huge companies have resorted to the practice of buying majority shares in smaller companies. This move could help the former in exercising their control over unexplored regional markets. Boston Scientific Corporation acquired CeloNova BioSciences' interventional radiology platform to expand its reigns in the domain of radiology.

Several companies with a decent portfolio in cancer research and treatment have also come forward to induct new strategies for growth. It is expected that the marketing and promotion campaigns of these companies would benefit the overall market.

Some of the notable players in the embolotherapy market are:



Abbott Laboratories (US)

BTG plc (UK)

Cook Medical (US)

Penumbra, Inc. (US)

Global Embolotherapy Market: Growth Drivers



Innovation to Lead Market Dynamics

As medical research institutes embrace innovation and forward-thinking, the domain of embolotherapy shall gain swing. The high incidence of diseases such as cancer and brain tumour has led to increased investments in the field of embolotherapy. Furthermore, new research practices have also made way for growth within the global embolotherapy market.



Availability of Improved Catheters

The use of catheters and balloons in embolization has emerged as a key consideration from the perspective of market growth. The need for better catheters is now met by availability of high-quality devices. Hence, the global embolotherapy market should expand alongside advancements in the field of medical device development. The need to prevent haemorrhaging and artery blocks has also generated commendable opportunities within the global embolotherapy market.



The global embolotherapy market is segmented as:



Product



Embolic agents

Microspheres

Embolic coils

Detachable Coils

Pushable Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Embolic Plug Systems

Detachable Balloons

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Disease Indication



Cancer

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other Cancers

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Cerebral Aneurysm

Cerebral Arteriovenous Malformations and Fistulas

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Urological and Nephrological Disorders



Procedure



Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization/Selective Internal Radiation Therapy

Transarterial Chemoembolization



End User



Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users



