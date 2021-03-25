Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the embossed film market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2028. In terms of growth, the global embossed film market is projected to witness growth of 3.5% by the end of 2028, owing to increasing use of embossed film in end-use industries, such as food & beverages, automobile, home care, personal care & hygiene, building & construction, printing & stationery, and others. About these, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the embossed film market report.



Embossed films have different visual appeal compared to conventional plastic films. Embossed films provide soft and cloth such as surface and have high friction resistance, which makes them ideal for applications such as flooring, liners for rubbers and tires, and back sheet films diapers and feminine napkins. The embossed film market is expected to grow followed by the push of end-use industries, such as automobile, building & construction and printing, which currently is registering a significant growth in several regions, owing to increased consumption. The decorating surface of machines with embossed films is likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.



Use of Embossed Film in Rubber & Tire Industry to Drive Market Growth



Embossed films are used as release films in the rubber & tire industry. Embossed films help in the retention of rubber properties, along with preventing dust and foreign particles to stick from the rubber, which can spoil the quality of rubber during storage or shipment.



Request Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66068



It is quite evident that the demand for tires is highly dependent on the growth of the automobile industry. Globally, the automotive industry has recovered from the economic crisis and is witnessing an upward trend. Furthermore, until quite recently, traditional tire makers such as Bridgestone, Michelin, and Continental were the dominant players with over 50% market share. However, the arrival of Asian players has further fragmented the tire segment across the globe. Moreover, replacement of tires is likely to boost the demand for tires. The growth in the demand for tires is likely to boost the demand for embossed films.



Polyethylene films are expected to hold the highest share, in terms of volume among all material types, of the embossed film market. As such, the market is predicted to cross an output production of ~115,784 million units by 2028. This is evident since manufacturers are deploying innovations primarily in polyethylene films. For instance, Solvay— a multi-specialty chemical company is increasing its focus in diamond embossing for polyethylene films engineered for polymer and chemical industries. Manufacturers are boosting their production capacities in regions of Europe, Asia, and North America to capitalize on incremental opportunities.



The embossed film market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 22.4 Mn by the end of 2028. However, there is a need for more options in filmic substrates that can embody intricate eye-catching designs for F&B (food & beverages) brands. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities in premium-quality embossed films. For instance, Innovia Films— a producer of specialty biaxial-oriented polypropylene films for packaging and labels, launched the Rayoface™ mBoss, a long lasting embossed film that offers high conversion and labelling efficiencies to brands.



The demand for brand enhancement and aesthetic packaging is creating business avenues for manufacturers in the embossed film market. UFlex— a provider of anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, is producing embossed holographic films that cater to brand enhancement and textile value addition. The growing need for anti-counterfeiting solutions is another key driver bolstering growth for the embossed film market, which is slated to clock a CAGR of 3.5% during the assessment period.



Request For Custom Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=66068



Manufacturers are innovating in holographic self-adhesive security labels with registered lens. They are increasing awareness about brand protection for goods and important documents. Manufacturers are producing embossed films with high-level of opacity and are compatible with a wide range of inks, foils, and textured varnishes. They are investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India to meet high quality standards of end-use clients.



Apart from automobile and construction applications, manufacturers in the embossed film market are tapping into revenue streams in medical and hygiene sectors. With the help of the cast film extrusion technology, manufacturers are innovating in embossed polyolefin films that offer consistent high quality to customers. Manufacturers are increasing efforts to deploy micro-embossed finish in films in order to deliver a more comfortable and natural touch compared to traditional embossed films.