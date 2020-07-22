Embracing Change with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Embracing Change", with host, Michelle McGinnis, and guest Dr. Carlo DiClemente, as they discuss integrated care for those battling substance abuse. The episode played live on July 21st and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio.



In this episode we are joined by guest Dr. Carlo DiClemente. Dr. DiClemente serves as professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology at the University of Maryland. He is also the co-creator of the Trans-theoretical Model of Change. Dr. DiClemente and Michelle exchange their opinions on using integrated care for treated substance abuse disorders and other co-occurring disorders.



About Dr. Carlo DiClemente

Dr. Carlo DiClemente serves as a professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Maryland. Around the globe, he is recognized as co-creator of the Trans theoretical Model of Change, better known as the stages of change. He has written along with coauthored more than 140 publications. His most recent writing is called "Addiction and Change." Throughout his career he has received rewards from multiple different foundations such as the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation and ASAM.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



