Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA : Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA (Embraer) is an aircraft manufacturer based in Brazil. The company is primarily involved in the design, development, manufacture, sales and support of commercial aircraft such as regional and mid-capacity jets. Furthermore, the company offers after-market support and services to customers across the world.



Companies Mentioned



Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica SA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142845/embraer-empresa-brasileira-de-aeronautica-sa-defense-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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