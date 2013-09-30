Embroidered Image Has Introduced a High-Viz Embroidered Workwear Collection

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The renowned UK-based embroidered clothing provider, Embroidered Image, has just launched a new product line of high-viz embroidered workwear. The company now offers high-visibility clothing for every season embroidered in line with the customer's needs. It has started a successful cooperation with leading high-viz clothing and accessories manufacturers including RTY, Result and Quadra.



Known for providing high quality embroidered workwear for the hospitality industry and the corporate world, now Embroidered Image has expended its range to cater to the needs of companies whose employees work primarily outdoors. The company offers a wide selection of high-viz clothing vests, t-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, waistcoats, coats, body-warmers and fleece jackets. They have quality guarantee from their manufacturers that are the best in their industry. There is clothing for every season and for the need of every company. The vests, coats and jackets can be worn over other formal workwear items such as white shirts. There are also accessories in the range such as sacks.



The high-viz embroidered workwear items provided by Embroidered Image are customized to meet the needs of clients fully. The specialists of the company can embroider personal names, company names, logos and slogans even on the toughest of high-viz garments. These services are available to all businesses requiring high-visibility workwear including construction companies, transportation companies and delivery companies. There are no minimum order requirements.



The client can choose where the embroidery will stand so that it does not interfere with the light reflective strips. They can also pick the size and design of the embroidery. There are no limits when it comes to the font type and font size, the complexity of the logo and the colours used. The service includes creative set-up free of charge. Images and ready designs can be uploaded by clients directly on the company's website http://www.embroideredimage.co.uk/.



The company guarantees the quality of the work done. The high-viz embroidered workwear retains its initial strength and durability. The fabric and its thread count are not affected in any way as a result of the embroidery work. The embroidery itself has clean and smooth lines with no thread sticking out. The texture and colour are perfect and remain that way in the long term. The embroidery does not affect the cleaning and maintenance requirements for the high-visibility garments.



There are various discounts that clients can take advantage of when ordering high-viz embroidered workwear from Embroidered Image. Bulk order discounts are readily available and can be arranged through contacting the company directly. The larger the order is the lower the cost per item is. Free shipping is available for all orders above £100.



About Embroidered Image

The company was started in 2005 and has been operating online ever since. It specializes in the provision of embroidered workwear and footwear, sportswear and team wear and leisure clothing in all designs, colours and sizes. It works with top brands including Hanes, RTY, Jerzees Colours, Gildan, Russell Workwear, Slazenger and Fruit of the Loom. It caters to the needs of various clients. Its employees are embroidery specialists with long term experience. They strive to provide top quality service in every respect.



Media Contact

Embroidered Image

info@embroideredimage.co.uk

286 Devonshire Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY2 OTN, UK

http://www.embroideredimage.co.uk/

Tel: 01253 508500