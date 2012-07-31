Embroidered Patch Manufacturer HPI EMBLEM Announces New Custom Woven Labels, Chenille Patches

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Embroidered patch manufacturer, HPI EMBLEM has announced a new line of custom woven labels and chenille patches. The two new quality product lines add to the company’s extensive range of available customer-branded labels, custom embroidered patches, pins, coins, medals and medallions, button badges, hats, magnets, luggage tags, key chains, soft PVC labels and much more, all at factory-direct pricing.



Generally recognized for their use on high school letterman jackets, the new chenille patches have a raised, fuzzy appearance and are created using heavy yarns such as wool, cotton and acrylic. Sewn onto a felt background and cut to size, the chenille patches can be used to display a person’s championship awards, school letters, year number, player number and more, and are also perfect for use on children’s clothing.



For those companies looking to display a higher level of detail than embroidered products can accomplish, HPI EMBLEM’s new line of custom woven labels have the ability to feature minute details and very fine lettering. Often used as clothing labels, woven labels can be sewn, ironed or attached using a peel and stick backing to a wide range of fabrics, even silk and leather. Clients can select their choice threads to create a durable, washable impeccably branded label.



In addition to the new chenille patches and custom woven labels, the company also offers sublimated patches, silkscreen patches, woven patches, “Realstitch” tackle twill and a range of other custom emblems.



While many emblem suppliers are simply product brokers, HPI EMBLEM is a China prime manufacturer, guaranteeing customers receive the lowest factory-direct pricing possible.



According to the company, “At HPI EMBLEM, we supply custom patches that we create at our Chinese manufacturing base. This is why our prices for embroidered patches are so low. Our textile artists have honed their skills to make sure that you get any custom patches that you order in perfect quality and in good time.”



With 26 years in the business and more than 53 million emblems produced and delivered, HPI EMBLEM has created custom products for a host of nationally recognized organizations, including Canon, Coke, Stanley Cup, Chevrolet, UPS, Boeing, Pfizer, Universal Studios, MTV, NASA, Disneyland, Budweiser, Warner Brothers, Porsche, the U.S. Military and numerous more.



For more information about the company’s new line of custom woven labels or chenille patches, visit http://www.HPIEMBLEM.com



About HPI EMBLEM

Established in 1986, HPI EMBLEM is a vertically integrated China-based emblem manufacturer. With sales and customer service offices in Southern California, HPI EMBLEM serves a wide range of U.S. companies and industries, including decorated apparel, fashion, promotional products, recognition and uniform markets.