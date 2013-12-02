Embroidery Machine Stabilizer Backing Introduced to Maximize Fabric Perforation Tolerance

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The introduction of the machine embroidery stabilizer backing has been announced by Sew Artsy. It is a versatile product available in the form of tearaway sheets which stabilize any fabric used in an embroidery project. Able to support repeated perforations, the sheets tear easily in any direction, with no distortion to the embroidery.



Adequate backing is important for making any good embroidery, and the stabilizer serves just this purpose. The product is ideal for 4 x 4 inch hoops. Each pack features 100, 8 x 8 inch sheets so embroiderers have plenty to work with during their project.



The sheets provide extra stabilization of fabrics. Also, each is heavy enough to avoid the puckering of embroidery on t-shirts, even when used with no-show mesh. It is also suitable for use with jackets and woven materials with light to medium stitch counts.



Stability is key to producing embroidered products. The work that goes into the project is only worthwhile when the finished product is of excellent quality. With the embroidery stabilizer backing, sheets tear away cleanly, leaving the completed fabric unharmed. They also tear effortlessly, so embroiderers do not have any extra work to do.



The embroidery stabilizer backing is ideal for anyone who values their finished product. Sew Artsy’s backing comes in with the benefit of a perfect embroidered t-shirt, jacket, or other fabric product. Consumers are bound to be satisfied when they use this innovative new product.



For more information this embroidery machine stabilizer backing can be found on youtube at http://youtu.be/51AaLzOKF8A



Interested parties can try it themselves at Amazon with an introductory offer of 20% off exclusive to this press release when they use the coupon code: 2NILVNF8 at checkout.



Media Contact :

S. Gellner

President

SewArtsy

sewartsystuff@gmail.com