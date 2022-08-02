EMC Filtration Market Size, Trends, Forecast (2022-2027)

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2022 -- The EMC Filtration market is expected to grow from USD 861 million in 2022 to USD 1,160 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of automated machinery and industrial robots is one of the primary factors for the deployment of EMC and power quality filters. stringent EMC regulations in several industries, such as automotive, medical, and industrial automation are factors driving demand of EMC filtration solutions. The strong growth of data centers in developing nations will boost the growth potential for EMC filters in the coming years.



EMC filters are essential components for preventing electromagnetic interference (EMI) in various machines and systems. In the power system design process, integrating EMC filters can enhance the overall anti-interference capacity and service life of a power system. The EMI produced by a system can affect all other systems in the industrial environment and cause a system failure. Hence, EMC filters are used in all electronic systems that find applications in the industrial sector to maintain productivity and system effectiveness by controlling radiated and conducted EMI.



Industrial sectors rely majorly on factory automation equipment such as automatic mover and packers, assembly lines, robotics devices, and RFID barriers. The ongoing trend of industrial automation has resulted in computerized devices and systems highly susceptible to EMI. EMC filters in these industrial machinery and systems are used to lower the EMI levels without significantly impacting the size, cost, and functions. The EMC filters used in industrial automation offer a low impedance path for high-frequency noise and decrease it by cancelling the neutral components or by grounding it. EMC filters are used to measure the electromagnetic noise in the 9 KHz to 30 MHz frequency range conducted through wires. The frequency greater than 30MHz is radiated through air and requires shielding and input/output isolation.



There is an increased demand for EMC filtration solutions in Asia Pacific, especially from major countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. The growth of the EMC filtration market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to increased investments in the deployment of industrial automation solutions, robotics, solar power, and smart manufacturing. Ongoing technological innovation and increasing adoption of automation technology in various industries have accelerated the demand for EMC filtration in the region. According to the International Federation of Robotics Report 2022, Asia Pacific holds the world's largest industrial robot market, such that in 2021, 73% of the newly deployed robots were installed in Asia Pacific. The dense population and the growth in per capita income, along with large scape industrialization and urbanization, will create lucrative opportunities for the EMC filtration market.