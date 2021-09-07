EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market to Witness the Highest Growth by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2021 -- The global EMC shielding and test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the EMC shielding and test equipment market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing demonstration of field trials and pilot tests to manifest the viability of 5G technology.



COVID-19 impact on the EMC shielding and test equipment market



COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.



COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting the supply chain and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, consumer electronics and automotive industries are experiencing a decline in the demand for products. The aforementioned factors have affected the market for EMC shielding and test equipment as very few new EMC shielding solutions, as well as test equipment, are expected to be used by these industries during the ongoing crisis.



EMC shielding expected to contribute the largest share to the EMC shielding and test equipment market during the forecast period



EMC shielding solutions such as conductive coatings & paints, EMC shielding tapes & laminates, EMC filters, and metal shielding are majorly used for shielding various devices in several industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, and automotive. Surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and the growing trend of electric vehicles create large opportunities for the adoption of EMC shielding solutions in various application areas. Owing to such rising requirements of EMC shielding, EMC shielding is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Radiation segment expected to lead the EMC shielding and test equipment market in 2020



The radiation segment is expected to dominate the EMC shielding market in 2020, contributing the largest share. Most electrical and electronic devices radiate electromagnetic signals. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics leads to a significant increase in electromagnetic pollution. Hence, these signals must be kept within limits to reduce the level of interference and avoid any damage to the electrical circuitry of a device and degradation in performance.



EMC shielding and test equipment market in APAC contributed the largest share in 2019.



The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMC shielding solutions and test equipment in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC due to the fact that mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has 2 of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones or other wireless devices and services is high in this region.



Key Market Players

The EMC shielding and test equipment players have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, product developments, and acquisitions to strengthen their offerings in the market. The major players are Parker-Hannifin (US), PPG Industries (US), 3M (US), Henkel (Germany), and Keysight Technologies (US).