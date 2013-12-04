EMC Shielding Market Worth $3,788.86 Million by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- According to a new market research report “Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding Market (2011-2016)” published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the total EMC shielding market is expected to reach $3,788.86 million by 2016 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse 30 tables and in-depth TOC on “Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Shielding Market (2011-2016)”.



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electromagnetic-compatibility-emc-shielding-market-512.html



Request for Free 10% Customization of Report:http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=512



Inquiry Before Buying:http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=512



Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is defined as the ability of an electrical device to work efficiently in an electromagnetic environment without being affected by or influencing the other devices present in its vicinity. The miniaturization of electronic devices and components has increased the complexity of devices and also given rise to more EMI problems. The increased complexity of devices, in turn, poses a serious challenge to implementation of EMC shielding solutions.



Electromagnetic radiation consists of coupled electric and magnetic fields. The electric field produces forces on the charge carriers (i.e. electrons) within the conductor. As soon as an electric field is applied to the surface of an ideal conductor, it induces a current that causes displacement of charge inside the conductor that cancels the applied field inside, at which point the current stops.



Similarly, varyingmagnetic fields generate eddy currents that act to cancel the applied magnetic field. (The conductor does not respond to static magnetic fields unless the conductor is moving relative to the magnetic field.) The result is that electromagnetic radiation is reflected from the surface of the conductor: internal fields stay inside, and external fields stay outside.



While PCB level shielding is predominantly employed for most of the electronic devices and components, it is believed that the adoption level for conductive coatings and paints will gradually rise in the next three to four years due to the growing miniaturization of electronic devices. Filters are expected to find utilization in varied applications such as machinery and motor drives used in electrical appliances such as air conditioning systems and pumps and renewable energy solutions such as photovoltaic’s and wind power.



The global EMC shielding market is expected to grow from $2,345.39 million in 2009 to $3,788.86 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2011 to 2016. The conductive coatings and paints are observed to have the highest growth potential in the Electromagnetic Compatibility Shielding market; at an estimated CAGR of 8.0% from 2011 to 2016.



Browse related reports:

Pressure Sensor Market (2012 – 2017) - Global Forecast, Trend & Analysis – Segmentation by technology [Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Electromagnetic (Reluctance), Resonant Solid State, Optical], Applications [process and non process] and Geography

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pressure-sensor-market-871.html



Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market - By Technology (Ultrasonic, Eddy Current, Electromagnetic, Radiography, Thermography), Verticals (Manufacturing, Petrochemical, Aerospace, Automotive, Power Generation) And Geography (2013 – 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/non-destructive-testing-ndt-equipment-services-market-882.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. They cover thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository. To know more about us and our reports, please visit our website www.marketsandmarkets.com



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

7557 Rambler Road,

Suite 727, Dallas, TX 75231

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://marketsandmarketsblog.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets