EMDR International Association Announces Newly Certified EMDR Therapists

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is an integrative psychotherapy approach that has been extensively researched and proven effective for the treatment of trauma.



EMDR is a set of standardized protocols that incorporates elements from many different treatment approaches. To date, EMDR therapy has helped millions of people of all ages relieve many types of psychological stress.



A clinician who is EMDRIA Certified in EMDR has been licensed or certified in their profession for independent practice and has had a minimum of two year’s experience in their field. They have completed an EMDRIA approved training program in EMDR, have conducted a minimum of fifty clinical sessions in which EMDR was utilized and have received twenty hours of consultation in EMDR by an Approved Consultant. In addition they must complete twelve hours of continuing education for their initial certification and then 12 hours of continuing education during each 2 year certification renewal period thereafter.



For more details about the EMDR Certification process, please visit http://www.emdria.org and click on the Training & Certification tab. A list of all current EMDRIA Certified Therapists can be found at www.emdria.org.



CANADA



Alberta

Shelly Teske-Hulan, R.Psych.



British Columbia

Kate Blassnitz, MSW, RSW



New Brunswick

Rejeanne Benoit, MA, Ps., L.Pysch



SINGAPORE



Kampong Bugis

Geraldine Koempel, MA, Psychologist



UNITED STATES



Alabama

Melissa C. Vann, LPC

Jackie A. Williams, LCSW



Arizona

Sharon Lynn Adams, MC, LPC

Paula A. Roze, LCSW

Bonnie L. Beebe, MC, LPC

Mel Gardner, MC, LPC

Cassandra M. Gorman, LCSW

Linda Burns Kynaston, Ph.D.

Kelly M. Finn, MSW, LCSW, LISAC



California

D. Bernice Taylor, LMHC

Price Marshall, LMFT

Deborah Sweet, Psy.D.

Sharon M. Norman, MA, MFT

Lynette L. Torres, LMFT

Bernie B. Soon, MA, MFT, SEP

Sondra Plone, Ph.D.

Michelle R. LeValley, Ph.D.

Vicki McDonald, LMFT

Colleen Ann Phalen, PMH NP-BC

Kim cookson, Psy.D.

Deborah Jean Nielsen, MA, LMFT

Douglas Cyr, LMFT

Brenda Lee DiGruccio, LCSW

Pennisue M. Hignell, Ph.D.

Robert C. Connerley, Ph.D.

Maya Elyashkevich, Psy.D.

Cynthia J. Winn, MA, MFT

Lynette J. McDonald, LCSW

Dana Davis, MA, LMFT

Michael F. Thaden, MS, MFT, ATR

Christina A. Mettert, MA, MFT

J. Thomas Burns, Psy.D.

Robert M. Miller, Ph.D.

Wendi S. Svoboda, LCSW



Colorado

Corie Cole Beckmann, MA, LPC, LLC

Andrea L. Holt, LMFT, CAC III

David N. Ridinger, MA, LPC

Elizabeth McPherson Botts, Psy.D.

Melissa Ann Luzzi, MA, LPC

Jenny Arnold Glick, MA, MSC, LMFT

Ivette Lopez Bledsoe, LCSW

Rebecca K. Wilson, LCSW

Ashley Davis, MA, LPC

Leigh M. Hardin, LCSW



District of Columbia

Hannah Braunstein, LICSW, MHA



Florida

Larenda Ann Duley, Ph.D., LCSW

Jennifer Pattison, MA, LMHC

Maureen Mary Corbett, Ph.D.



Iowa

Sara McMillan, MS, LMFT

Kathryn H. Hedican, LMHC, RPT

Susan G. Schmitz, MSW, LISW

Elizabeth Wade, MA, LMHC



Idaho

Jill K. Hicks, LCPC

Lucia M. Sandoval, MS, LPC, NCC, RN



Illinois

Samuel P. Moreno, Ph.D.

Ann Shine Duck, Ph.D., LCPC

Jonna Mogab, LCSW

Maureen B. Garvey, MA, LCPC

Janette Dingee, LCPC

Felice L. Block, MA, LCPC

Harry J. Nozicka, LCSW

Cheryl E. Arata, LCSW

Linda L. Harper, LMFT, LCPC

Kirsten Belzer, MA

Pamela J. Bell, LCSW

Lawrence Todryk, Psy.D.



Indiana

Christine Turo-Shields, LCSW

Robin L. Maglinger, LCSW, LCAC

James A. Akin, MSW, LCSW, LCAC

Cynthia Brizius, MSW, LCSW, ACSW





Kansas

Michelle K. Callahan, LCSW, LSCSW



Kentucky

Deborah Dawson-Crain, LCSW

Dawn Pendleton, MA LMFT



Louisiana

Carol Miles, LCSW



Massachusetts

Adele Marcus, LICSW

Linda (Tori) Bell, LICSW

Patricia J. Doherty, MSW, LICSW

Anna Kogan, MSW, LICSW

David W. Stringham, Ph.D.

Bonita M. Bradley, LMHC

Peter Bottéas, LMHC

C. Teresa Delgado, LICSW



Maryland

Linda T. Ullom, MSW, LCSW-C

Debra Taylor Ross, LCMFT

Paul R. O’Keeffe, LCSW-C



Maine

Elizabeth M. Andersen, LCSW



Minnesota

Jana M. Sczepanski Palkert, LMFT

K. Olivia Janis, LPCC

Craig S. Allen, MA, LMFT

Dolores Josephine Johnson, LMFT

Phyllis A. Owens, MA, LP

Kathleen A. Mathews, MSW, LICSW

Michelle A. Kosmak, MSW, LICSW

Rori J. Johnson, Psy.D., LP

Nancy Blume, MA, LP

Claire, H. Corey, Ph.D.

Christine Wheeler Doe, MA, LMFT



Missouri

Alynn Schmitt McManus, MSW, LCSW

Paul D. Hendricks, MS, LPC



North Carolina

Catherine M. Cope, MA, LPC

Cynthia Shealy, LCSW

Yael Gold, Ph.D.

Joy Anne Butler, LCSW-R



North Dakota

Tina M. Nordaune, MSW, LICSW



Nebraska

Jill C. Archer, LMHP



New Jersey

Marni Neuburger, LLC, LCSW

Laurie M. Robbins, LCSW

Michelle Deering, Ed.D.



New York

Marilyn Sulzbacker, LCSW-R

Maureen McSweeney, Ph.D.

Laurie A. Storm, LCSW, CASAC

Emily Levin, LCSW-R

Sarah A. Smith, ACSW, LCSW-R

Rena C. Schwartzbaum, Psy.D.

Eva J. Usadi, MA, BCD

Daniel T. Rosen, LCSW

Lindsay Farrar, LMHC

Gina Campbell, LCSW

Gene D. Palmer, LCSW



Ohio

Linda C. Gould, MA, PCC-S

Kevin J Becnel, MA, LPCC

Laura L. Dekle, LPCC-S



Ontario, Canada

Lise M. Preston, MSW, RSW

Irene Bergman, MSW

William F. Mole, Ph.D.



Oregon

Randi H. Hansen, LCSW

Dorothy J. Holloway, LPC



Pennsylvania

Sandra M. Turinski, LCSW, RPT

Ann L. Schelbe, LCSW



Tennessee

Candi R. Kaatz, LMFT



Texas

Karen M. Oliphant, MS, LPC

Jennifer Madere, MA, LPC-S

Michele A. Malooly, LPC

Lynn A. Freeman, MA, LPC-S

Peggy J. Nix, M.Ed., LPC



Utah

Timothy Shea Enniss, LCSW, MSW

Linda J. Mabey, APRN

Phuong Nguon Le, LCSW



Virginia

W. Stephen Kelly, Ph.D.



Washington

Camille Zeiter, LICSW

Lisha Song, LMHC

Nancy Lieurance, MSW, LICSW

Elaine Ortman, ARNP, PMHCNS-BC



Wyoming

Daniel J. Fisher, LPC



About EMDRIA

Formed in 1995, the EMDR International Association is a professional association where EMDR practitioners and EMDR researchers seek the highest standards for the clinical use of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).



EMDR is an accepted psychotherapy by leading mental health organizations throughout the world for the treatment of a variety of symptoms and conditions. For more information about EMDRIA, visit http://www.emdria.org or call 866.451.5200 (Toll Free US & Canada).