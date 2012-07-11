EMDR International Association Announces Newly Certified EMDR Therapists

EMDR International Association is pleased to announce that one hundred and fifty individuals have obtained certification in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) from January – June 2012.
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) is an integrative psychotherapy approach that has been extensively researched and proven effective for the treatment of trauma.
EMDR is a set of standardized protocols that incorporates elements from many different treatment approaches. To date, EMDR therapy has helped millions of people of all ages relieve many types of psychological stress.
A clinician who is EMDRIA Certified in EMDR has been licensed or certified in their profession for independent practice and has had a minimum of two year’s experience in their field. They have completed an EMDRIA approved training program in EMDR, have conducted a minimum of fifty clinical sessions in which EMDR was utilized and have received twenty hours of consultation in EMDR by an Approved Consultant. In addition they must complete twelve hours of continuing education for their initial certification and then 12 hours of continuing education during each 2 year certification renewal period thereafter.
For more details about the EMDR Certification process, please visit http://www.emdria.org and click on the Training & Certification tab. A list of all current EMDRIA Certified Therapists can be found at www.emdria.org.
About EMDRIA
Formed in 1995, the EMDR International Association is a professional association where EMDR practitioners and EMDR researchers seek the highest standards for the clinical use of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR).
EMDR is an accepted psychotherapy by leading mental health organizations throughout the world for the treatment of a variety of symptoms and conditions. For more information about EMDRIA, visit http://www.emdria.org or call 866.451.5200 (Toll Free US & Canada).