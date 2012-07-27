EMDR Therapy Can Alleviate PTSD for Those Affected by Aurora Shooting

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The horrible mass shooting calamity in Aurora, CO had a traumatic impact on the victims and their families. However, there will be many more victims of this tragedy who suffer mental anguish, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), related stress reactions, and anxiety in trying to cope with what happened in this community crisis. The symptoms vary but may include:



- Intrusive Memories of the Trauma

- Avoidance of Reminders of the Events

- Anxiety and Physiological Signs of Stress

- Flashbacks and Disturbing Dreams

- Sleep Disturbance

- Mood Swings

- Anger and Irritability

- Depression and Lack of Energy

- Lack of Concentration and Difficulty Focusing

- Confusion and Easily Distracted

- Impaired Ability to Work

- Feeling of being “Spaced Out”

- Increased Use of Alcohol or Drugs

- Increase of Other Addictive Behaviors

- Heightened Startle Response

- Feeling of “Nothing is the Same”



There are a number of accepted psychological treatments that can alleviate the mental suffering and heal individuals. Among them is Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), an extensively researched psychotherapy approach.



It is an efficient and rapid treatment of trauma, incorporating elements of many other treatment modalities. EMDR has helped an estimated two million people. EMDR has been accepted as a treatment for PTSD and Acute Stress Disorder by the American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, U. S. Department of Defense, and the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



The intensity of experiencing a life-threatening trauma can take time to subside. Seeking treatment for PTSD can help restore balance, control, and enjoyment to life.



For more information go to the EMDR International Association (EMDRIA) website http://www.emdria.org to find a local EMDR therapist.



