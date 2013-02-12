Emerald City Appliance Repair Now Extends Its Services to the New Service Area

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Emerald City Appliance Repair, is the leading appliance repair and service company based in Seattle Washington, which now announces to extend their services to the Metro Area. With now the committed Seattle appliance repair company reaching the metro area, all households from the area can now expect to get superior appliance repairing services at cost-effective prices. The best feature of their repairing services is the same-day repair so that customers won’t have to wait for several days to get their household machines repaired.



Lynda who is a mother of two children and lives in Seattle says, “I can’t afford my kitchen appliances to go non-working for even a single day. I have to serve my children with the nutritious meals and juices that they need for their growth. Earlier I used to pick fights with my husband when he used to delay the repair of my appliances. But now with this Emerald City, my machines are always in a working condition. Whenever you face any problem, one call at their number (206)274-1084, and they will be at your place to repair your appliances.”



Another customer appreciates the company and its services with these words, “I’ve used this company twice for two different appliances. Both times the repair was quick, reasonable and done right the first time. I highly recommend Emerald City Appliance Repair.” -- Misty Patesh



The company maintains that they have increased their workforce to extend their services to the areas of Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Sammamish, Woodinville, Bothell, Kenmore, Issaquah, Edmonds Brier, Mt Lake Terrace, Shoreline, Medina, Newcastle, and Mercer Island. All families in these areas can now expect the excellent services that can help them in maintaining their domestic appliances in a more efficient manner. They have experts in their team to mend appliances of various types and various brands. The company assures of quick repairing of stoves, Ovens, Washers, Dryers, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Heating Systems, AC & All Major Appliances.



The best part of the Emerald City is that they carry all types of spare parts with them so that they can change the parts immediately, and ensure a long-term functioning of the appliances. To learn more about their appliance repair services, visit their website http://www.emeraldcityappliancerepair.com/



About Emerald City Appliance Repair company

Emerald City Appliance Repair provides efficient appliance repair services for all types of appliances and of all brands. They reach at your doorstep upon calling and strive to provide fast, reliable and affordable service. They serve their customers throughout Seattle and its Metro Area.



For Media Inquiries –



Emerald City Appliance Repair

1200 Westlake Ave N

Seattle WA 98109 USA

Phone: (206) 274-1084

E-mail: http://www.emeraldcityappliancerepair.com/contact-us.php

Website: http://www.emeraldcityappliancerepair.com/ or http://www.emeraldcityappliancerepair.com/service-area.php