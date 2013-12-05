Emerald Creek Announces Expanded Selection of Craft Supplies

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- With the increasing demand from scrapbookers and crafters, Emerald Creek Craft Supplies in Calgary recently expanded their selection of embossing powders and blending colors available for customers in both the United States and Canada.



Embossing powders are used to provide texture and color on fabric and paper surfaces. They are applied to the medium then as heat is applied, the powder melts creating a raised image. Crafters use embossing powders to provide an accent or dimensional flare to their projects.



“We now have over 75 different colors of embossing powders,” says Kim Evans, owner of Emerald Creek Craft Supplies. “We started out carrying the traditional colors, but our customers started asking for more variety including fluorescents, powders with glitter and metabaloid embossing powders.”



“Crafters usually start out using the basic colors of embossing powders, then as they begin to get the hang of it and see how great their projects come out, they begin to experiment with more of the unique and colorful options available,” says Evans.



Originally, embossing powders were used by commercial printers to provide a glossy finish to stationary, brochures and cards. As crafting began to rise in popularity, the powders began to be made available in small quantity packaging for home projects, and now have become a staple item in the crafter’s tool kit.



To see the complete selection of embossing powders available, in addition to the other craft and scrapbooking supplies available from Emerald Creek Craft Supplies, visit their website at http://www.emeraldcreek.ca. The company offers free shipping on orders to both the United States and Canada with a minimum order amount.