Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Emergency Communication Services Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Emergency Communication Service market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.18 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the deployment of a nationwide public safety broadband network. The Emergency Communication Service market in the US has also been witnessing the increasing use of wireless next-generation emergency communication services. However, the high price of emergency communication network devices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Emergency Communication Service Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it covers the Emergency Communication Service market in the US market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are CommScope Inc., RedSky Technology Inc., TeleCommunication System Inc., and West Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are 911 Inc., Akimeka LLC, AT&T Public Safety Solutions, Avaya Inc., Avtec Inc., Cassidian Communications Inc., Cellular Specialties Inc., Computer Information Systems Inc., HigherGround Inc., Microvoice Corp., Mission Critical Partners Inc., MobileTrec Inc., SLC Global LLC, Solacom Technologies Inc., Spillman Technologies Inc., TKC Consulting Inc., WSC Inc., and Zetron Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102619/emergency-communication-services-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html