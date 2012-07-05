"Emergency Contraception in India" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Emergency contraception is gaining in popularity among modern women, who are turning to these products to reduce the chances of an unwanted pregnancy in an easy manner. Major cities, including Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kanpur and Lucknow are the major sources of demand for emergency contraceptive brands in North India as the population of educated women is greater in these areas, and they are using the product after unprotected intercourse to avoid pregnancy. Emergency contraception
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emergency Contraception in Georgia
- Emergency Contraception in Slovakia
- Emergency Contraception in China
- Emergency Contraception in Finland
- Emergency Contraception in France
- Emergency Contraception in Belgium
- Emergency Contraception in Denmark
- Emergency Contraception in Canada
- Emergency Contraception in Ukraine
- Emergency Contraception in Spain