Emergency Contraception in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Emergency Contraception in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- In February 2011, global brand owner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd filed a petition with the FDA to permit the sale of its Plan B One Step over-the-counter. Since 2006, age restrictions on the sale of emergency contraceptives have required that these products be sold behind the pharmacy counter. Consumers of at least 17 years of age are required to show identification to purchase the products, while those under 17 can only buy them with a prescription. Teva's petition, therefore, would...
Euromonitor International's Emergency Contraception in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Emergency Contraception market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Emergency Contraception in Finland
- Emergency Contraception in China
- Emergency Contraception in France
- Emergency Contraception in Denmark
- Emergency Contraception in Thailand
- Emergency Contraception in Canada
- Emergency Contraception in Ukraine
- Emergency Contraception in Bulgaria
- Emergency Contraception in the Netherlands