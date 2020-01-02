Emergency Dentistry Is a Phone Call Away with Wynnewood Dental Arts

Wynnewood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2020 -- From searing tooth pain to a chipped tooth, dental emergencies are no joke. Seeking immediate care from a dental professional can mean the difference between a quick-fix and a long-term dental health issue in an emergency situation. Thankfully, residents of all ages know that they can always rely on Wynnewood Dental Arts for emergency dentistry in Philadelphia.



When a dental emergency occurs, residents are urged to call Wynnewood Dental Arts as soon as possible. Their staff is well-versed in a variety of emergency situations and will respond to residents' concerns as soon as possible. Men and women who take fast action after a dental injury have a lower risk of suffering long-term dental damage — so calling as soon as they notice a problem is highly encouraged.



Wynnewood Dental Arts isn't only well-known for providing fast and responsive emergency dentistry services — they're also experts in regular dental treatments and scheduled services as well. Their team specializes in pediatric dentistry and making trips to the dentist less scary for little ones. They even offer specialized dental services for men and women living with dental phobia, helping them get the services and treatments they need without fear and anxiety.



A dental emergency can occur at any time of day or night. Residents are urged to keep Wynnewood Dental Arts' phone number in their list of emergency contacts in case they run into the need for emergency dentistry in Haverford, PA and beyond. Anyone interested in learning more about the team at Wynnewood Dental Arts or who would like to make an appointment for service is encouraged to give their team a call today at 610-228-4452.



About Wynnewood Dental Arts

At Wynnewood Dental Arts, Dr. Thomas DeFinnis, hygienists, assistants, and front office staff are concentrated on their patient's comfort above all else. Together, they are focused on building an atmosphere in which patients can feel at ease. Specializing in sedation, cosmetic, restorative, and family dentistry, Wynnewood Dental Arts makes every visit a pleasant one.