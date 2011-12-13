Emergency Lights Co. Educates Businesses on Emergency Lights and Exit Sign Regulation Compliance/Use

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- The Emergency Lights Co. is on a mission to help business owners understand that regular testing of emergency lights is equally important to the right product choice for regulation compliance. The company sells the world’s highest grade of emergency lights, exit signs, self luminous exit signs and batteries at the best prices in the world.



All states and cities across the U.S. and Canada require emergency lights and exit signs to be installed in all types of facilities. Although the nation’s major businesses, architects and builders choose Emergency Lights Co. products for facilities, many business owners fail to stay diligent when it comes to monthly and annual system testing.



With a client roster that includes Boeing, 3M, Marriot, Comfort Suites and thousands more, Emergency Lights Co. has made a tremendous impact on building safety. However, the company is constantly looking for ways to do more as explained by one of their specialist:



“Although many places can utilize self luminous exit signs like the Tritium exit signs that don’t require wiring or batteries, thousands of locations cannot. With such a critical safety component, it’s not enough to just offer the widest selection for every situation and environment, so we’ve made our Website an adjunct to our knowledgeable team of experts. It becomes our first line of education for businesses to learn about the myriad types, locations and regulations of emergency lights, exit signs and batteries.”



While the Website provides an introductory education, their knowledgeable team is the definitive source to help clients make product decisions and answer application, installation and compliance questions. “Our entire team is well versed in local, state, and federal building and fire code regulations as well as the different emergency light and exit sign codes used throughout the USA,” said the specialist. “Since we manufacture the emergency lights and exit signs that we offer, we know them better than anyone else.”



Manufactured to the highest quality standards, all products carry five-year warranties and are UL 924 Listed and compliant throughout the U.S. and Canada. Most products have same day shipping and all units come complete and ready to install. “We can ship to virtually any address in the world direct from one of our warehouses around the country to pass the savings on to the client,” said the expert.



