LED Outfitters Introduces the New Mini Ultimate 100Watt Siren

As the primary resource for lightbars and emergency lights, LED Outfitters continues to expand its product offerings, adding the new Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren to its inventory. By working with cutting edge manufacturers from around the world, LED Outfitters are able to provide lightbars and other products that meet and exceed current market standards. With the addition of the Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren, LED Outfitters continues to improve and expand the available product line.



Priced at $84.99, 58 percent below the list price, Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren is among the many affordable lightbars and products offered by LED Outfitters. Quality products for all public safety professionals do not have to be expensive. By working directly with the major manufacturers, LED Outfitters is able to secure exceptional prices on all products offered. Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren is dependable, yet inexpensive.



The new Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren offered by LED Outfitters is one of the most efficient, rugged, reliable and functional 100-watt sirens on the market, today. This self-contained full-featured siren easily fits into a police car or ambulance console or dash, using significantly less space, leaving room for other equipment. The system also includes a U-shaped aluminum black finish bracket.



The Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren features a four-button switch box, for selecting siren from wail, yelp, phaser, horn or PA, and to control any other lightbars in the vehicle. A noise-canceling PA microphone and a momentary switch for pattern selection are also included. The Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren installs in minutes and is easily customizable. The siren is also backed by a no-hassle five-year limited warranty.



To purchase for the new Mini Ultimate 100 Watt Siren or lightbars, visit ledoutfitters.com.



About LED Outfitters

Starting in 2002, LED OUTFITTERS has been selling Emergency Vehicle Equipment all over the United States. By working with cutting-edge manufacturers from around the world, we are able to provide products that meet and exceed current market standards. We are constantly searching for ways to improve and expand our product line. We have come a long way, since we started, and we are very proud of our accomplishments.