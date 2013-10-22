HA Reed Now Offers 24/7 Emergency Locksmith Services All over Brisbane

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- To better assist their clients and to serve them in dire situations, HA Reed now presents its 24/7 emergency locksmith services throughout Queensland as well as Brisbane. The company is further ensuring the clients to deliver them faster and effective services of emergency locksmith in Brisbane to meet their emergency problems.



One of the representatives at HA Reed stated “Since 1875, HA Reed Locksmiths a renowned locksmiths, Brisbane has worked hard to build a solid reputation in the locksmith industry in Brisbane and throughout Queensland. As founding members of the Master Locksmiths of Australia, our staffs continually strive to provide quality services and assistance and to honour all requests relating to safes, keys and locks in Brisbane.”



The company uses the latest technology and the most advanced tools in the industry to uphold the superior levels of services. The company hires only the most professional and highly trained individuals that can resolve any key or lock setbacks one may come through. HA REED also offers excellent rates for their commercial customers who wish to secure their offices with the most advanced access control.



The company is known to offer the most varied services in the form of Lock & Key services, Mobile Locksmith services, commercial business services and safe opening services. Their commercial business services provide a regular code changing service for digital and electronic locks that keeps premises, stock and documents secure. They are also known to offer master key and keyed alike systems to give quality and assured security. These systems help to restrict access to key personnel to certain areas without the need for masses of keys. For more information, please visit: http://hareed.com.au



About HA REED Locksmiths

H.A. REED Emergency locksmiths as a family run business has a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished and through innovation and a well-regarded professional team, they all intend to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of customers. In 1875, Reed Locksmiths began as the first locksmith business in Queensland, located in a timber built shop almost on the corner of Elizabeth and Edward Streets in Brisbane. They have many valued customers throughout Queensland, in other Australian States, and in the Pacific area.



Contact:-

60 McLachlan Street

PO Box 877,

Fortitude Valley Qld 4006



Phone:-1300 427 333,

(07) 3854 1154, +61 7 3854 1154