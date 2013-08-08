Fortitude Valley, Brisbane -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- H.A. REED locksmiths, is an acclaimed commercial, residential and automotive locksmith service provider now offers mobile locksmith in Brisbane. There professional service team offers mobile locksmith service to the customers within Brisbane and surrounding suburbs.



Their state-of-the-art computerised technology makes them mobile and allows their representatives to pass the clients’ request on to the technician closest to the client. This technician, equipped with the most advanced tools will be able to respond to the clients needs quicker than ever.



As a member of the Master Locksmiths Association, they have of the highly-skilled engineers, who can repair and make keys for most types of locks. These licensed locksmiths at H.A. REED utilizes the latest technology and the most advanced tools in the industry to provide superior levels of services. In fact, the highly-trained staff can change combinations on most locks and also offer a digital lock recoding facility.



They are specialists in the installation, servicing and opening of all types of locking systems and have completed work across a wide range of sectors including residential customers, business premises, hospitals, schools and universities, council and housing projects, shopping centers, and hotels.



This car locksmiths in Brisbane also cut all types of vehicle keys including coded immobilizer keys, to help get clients back on the road as quickly as possible. Apart from the locksmith services, the company also indexes numerous products like restricted keys, locks, door furniture, door hardware, electronic and digital locks, safety lock outs, key storage, bathroom hardware, access control, key, architectural and security hardware.



About HA REED locksmiths

H.A. REED locksmiths as a family run business has a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished and through innovation and a well regarded professional team, they all intend to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of customers. In 1875 Reed Locksmiths began as the first locksmith business in Queensland, located in a timber built shop almost on the corner of Elizabeth and Edward Streets in Brisbane. They have many valued customers throughout Queensland, in other Australian States, and in the Pacific area.



For more information, please visit: http://hareed.com.au



Contact :-

60 McLachlan Street

PO Box 877,

Fortitude Valley. Qld 4006



Phone:-1300 427 333,

(07) 3854 1154, +61 7 3854 1154