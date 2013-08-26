H.A. Reed Offers Safe Openings and Servicing in Brisbane at Competitive Prices

Fortitude Valley, Brisbane -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- H.A. REED locksmiths, an acclaimed commercial, residential and mobile locksmith Brisbane service provider now offers its customers with reliable safe opening and services all of Brisbane at competitive prices. The company has been providing customers with their reliable services since 1875.



A representative from the emergency locksmith company said, “Whether you’ve forgotten your combination or your safe has malfunctioned, H A Reed Locksmiths is equipped with the knowledge and tools to professionally open and repair your safe. Whenever possible, depending on the type of safe and nature the call it's quite possible that we can open your safe without ever reaching for a drill.”



“We all intend to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of our customers.” He further added.



This car locksmith in Brisbane also cuts all types of vehicle keys including coded immobilizer keys, to help get clients back on the road as quickly as possible. Customers may browse through the company website to make their queries and request quotes and also may browse through the collection of safes available online.



Apart from locksmith services, the company also provides numerous products like restricted keys, locks, door furniture, door hardware, electronic and digital locks, safety lock outs, key storage, bathroom hardware, access control, key, architectural and security hardware.



About HA REED Locksmiths

H.A. REED Emergency locksmiths as a family run business has a sense of pride and achievement in what they have accomplished and through innovation and a well regarded professional team, they all intend to continue meeting the growing and changing demands of customers. In 1875, Reed Locksmiths began as the first locksmith business in Queensland, located in a timber built shop almost on the corner of Elizabeth and Edward Streets in Brisbane. They have many valued customers throughout Queensland, in other Australian States, and in the Pacific area.



For more information, please visit: http://hareed.com.au



Contact :-

60 McLachlan Street

PO Box 877,

Fortitude Valley. Qld 4006



Phone:-1300 427 333,

(07) 3854 1154, +61 7 3854 1154