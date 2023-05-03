Emergency Mass Notification Software Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Emergency Mass Notification Software market to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Emergency Mass Notification Software Market Breakdown by Application (Financial Services, Manufacturing, Tech & Telecom, Higher Education Safety, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Others) by Type (Cloud-Based, On-Premise) by Subscription Model (Monthly, Yearly) by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Emergency Mass Notification Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.6 Billion at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.1 Billion.



HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Emergency Mass Notification Software Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Emergency Mass Notification Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Motorola Solutions Inc. (United States), Blackboard Inc. (United States), xMatters Inc. (United Kingdom), Regroup Mass Notification (United States), Everbridge (United States), OnPage (United States), Alert Media (United States), Text-Em-All (United States), DialMyCalls (United States), Rave Mobile Safety (United States), Netpresenter (Netherlands)



Definition:

Emergency Mass Notification Software (EMNS) is a system that enables organizations to quickly and efficiently communicate critical information to a large group of people during an emergency situation. This software is used to send alerts, messages, and notifications via various channels such as text messages, emails, social media, and voice calls.



Market Trends:

Increased adoption of cloud-based EMNS solutions.



Market Drivers:

Rising incidences of natural disasters and man-made emergencies.



Market Opportunities:

Expansion of EMNS solutions to emerging markets.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Emergency Mass Notification Software Market: Cloud-Based, On-Premise



Key Applications/end-users of Emergency Mass Notification Software Market: Financial Services, Manufacturing, Tech & Telecom, Higher Education Safety, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Others



With this report you will learn:

- Who the leading players are in Emergency Mass Notification Software Market?

- What you should look for in a Emergency Mass Notification Software

- What trends are driving the Market

- About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Emergency Mass Notification Software vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix.



Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition

Overview of Emergency Mass Notification Software Market

Emergency Mass Notification Software Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)

Emergency Mass Notification Software Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)

Emergency Mass Notification Software Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)

Emergency Mass Notification Software Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)

Emergency Mass Notification Software Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis

Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments

Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Emergency Mass Notification Software

Emergency Mass Notification Software Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players



Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Emergency Mass Notification Software Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.



Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.