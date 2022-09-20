Emergency Medical Service Market May See a Big Move : Philips, 3M, Medtronic

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2022 -- Latest added Emergency Medical Service Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Stryker (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (United States), Philips (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (United States), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (United States), Smiths Medical (United Kingdom), Becton, Dickinson (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), B. Braun (United States), C. R. Bard (United States) etc.



Emergency Medical Service Market Definition:

Emergency Medical Services (EMS), is also known as rescue services, are the kind of emergency services that provide various urgent pre-clinical treatment as well as stabilization in the event of serious illnesses and injuries, and transport to final care. They may also be known as the First Aid Squad, FAST Squad, Emergency Squad, Ambulance Squad, Ambulance Corps, and Rescue Squad, or through other initializations like EMAS or EMARS. In most cases, members of the public (as well as medical institutions, other emergency services, corporations, and government agencies) can call the UMS through an emergency number that puts them in touch with a control organization who then emails an appropriate resource for the appropriate resource Situation. Ambulances are the main vehicles used for delivering emergency services, but some also use cars, motorcycles, planes, or boats. EMS agencies may also operate a non-emergency ambulance service, and some have rescue workers who provide technical rescue services. The level of training and qualification for members and employees of the rescue service varies widely around the world. Some systems may have members who are only qualified to drive ambulances with no medical training. In contrast, most of the systems have various personnel who have at least the basic first aid certification like Basic Life Support (BLS). In English-speaking countries, they are generally known as Paramedics (EMTs), having additional training like the Advanced Life Support (ALS) skills. Doctors and nurses also provide preclinical care to varying degrees in different countries.



Influencing Trend:

- A Rapid Growth Due To the Entrance of New Ambulance Service Providers Globally

- The Rising Number of Emergency Visits

- The Growing Requirement of Life-Support Equipment



Challenges:

- Stringent Regulation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)



Opportunities:

- Increasing Popularity for Air Ambulance Services

- A Large Number of Patients with Private Health Insurance

- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure across the Globe



Market Growth Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Emergency Care

- Growing Number of Roadside Accidents

- An Increase in Cardiac Cases Demands Emergency Ambulance Services

- The Rising Incidence of Chronic Conditions and Trauma Injuries



The Global Emergency Medical Service segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Supplies, Personal Protection Equipment, Others), Application (Hospital, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), End-User (Cardiac Care, Trauma Injuries, Respiratory Care, Oncology, Others), Mode of Service (Ground Ambulances, Air Ambulances, Water Ambulances), Equipment Type (Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support)

The regional analysis of Global Emergency Medical Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



