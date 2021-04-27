Emergency Personnel Bespoke Care Packages for Patients Requiring Live-in Care

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- A renowned health care assistant agency, Emergency Personnel offers bespoke care packages for patients that require live-in care. The care package they provide is focused on keeping people safely and happily in the comfort and familiarity of their own home, whilst improving their overall health and wellbeing. The care they provide is highly personalised reflecting not just an individual's care needs, but their choices, wishes, and social preferences. When providing the care, they ensure that their patients can maintain as much independence as possible whilst leading a healthy and happy lifestyle.



Their care packages ensure that the families of the patient have peace of mind that their loved one is receiving the best possible care. The expert live-in carers they provide are highly trained to provide care and support that positively enhances quality of life, enabling people to live well in their own homes. No matter what the personal needs of patients, Emergency Personnel's experienced and trained staff are able to meet your requirements in a sensitive and dignified manner. Patients looking for 24-hour care live-in care can check out Emergency Personnel's website for more information.



Emergency Personnel is a well-renowned agency that is setting new benchmarks in the healthcare staffing industry. The company has gained years of experience working in this field and over time, and has served thousands of medical facilities and units recruit only the top talents for their different vacant job positions. It's as the result of their highly professional and excellent services that today they have evolved as one of the trustworthy last-minute emergency care providers across the UK.



Talking further about their one-to-one care packages, a representative from the company stated, "Many people need a little extra help to continue living independently in their own home, but no two people are the same or have the same needs. At Emergency Personnel, we deliver bespoke care packages, tailored to your exact needs to give you the support and freedom you need. After your call with us, you'll be presented with options and experienced advice, to ensure that you get the level of care you want and need, whilst nothing is overlooked."



About Emergency Personnel

Emergency Personnel is a well-established healthcare agency, aiming to provide outstanding healthcare services across the UK. Emergency Personnel prides itself on providing long term Complex Care packages to both Adults & Children across the UK. When short notice emergency care is required, they will always provide bespoke alternative solutions, either temporary or permanent to meet the needs and requirements of their clients.



For more information, please visit: https://www.emergencypersonnel.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyPersonnel

Twitter – https://twitter.com/EmergencyPLTD

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergencypersonnel-ltd/



Contact Details



Emergency Personnel

Suite 10 Ensign House,

Admirals Way,

London,

E14 9XQ

Phone – 02074076620

Email – info@emergencypersonnel.co.uk