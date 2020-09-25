Emergency Personnel Offers Recruitment Services for Nursing Homes for a Variety of Roles

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- A bespoke emergency care provider agency, Emergency Personnel offers recruitment services for nursing homes for a variety of long term, short term, and ad-hoc roles. The company has an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who specialise in providing short notice, temporary, contract, and permanent staffing solutions, keeping in mind the client's business niche and budget. Emergency Personnel is the first choice of many nursing homes, when it comes to hiring carers, registered general nurses, paediatric nurses and many others, within the areas of NHS and private hospitals, nursing/ residential homes, and more. The company offers recruitment services for local authorities, charities, and NHS organisations as well as private nursing homes. Emergency Personnel takes great pride in finding the right fit for the role, recruiting candidates that are dedicated and compassionate towards the organisation and people who they are hired to care for.



An ISO Certified healthcare agency, Emergency Personnel has been actively operating in the industry for years and has recruited candidates for some of the top names across the world. It's as the result of their highly professional and outstanding services that today they have evolved as one of the most trustworthy, last-minute emergency care providers across the UK. In addition to providing recruitment solutions for nursing homes, the company also holds expertise in hiring health care assistants (HCA), complex carers, registered general nurses, paediatric nurses and many others.



Talking about their recruitment services for nursing homes, a representative from the company stated, "With an impressive database of over 20,000 skilled, vetted, trained and experienced compliant carers and nurses, Emergency Personnel has been helping countless nursing/ residential homes and healthcare organisations providing the best possible staff for a variety of long term, short term and ad-hoc roles. Emergency Personnel's dedicated nursing and residential divisions identify the specific needs and requirements of clients and candidates."



Emergency Personnel is a well-established healthcare agency, aiming to provide outstanding healthcare services across the UK. Emergency Personnel prides itself on providing long term Complex Care packages to both Adults & Children across the UK. When short notice emergency care is required, they will always provide bespoke alternative solutions, either temporary or permanent to meet the needs and requirements of their clients.



