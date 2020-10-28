Emergency Personnel Provides One to One Care Packages for Patients Requiring 24 Hour Live-in Care

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- A trustworthy name in the healthcare recruitment industry, Emergency Personnel offers one to one care packages for patients that require 24 hour live-in care. The firm provides specialised, one-to-one personalised care with highly trained, caring support workers for elderly patients who can't properly take care of themselves. They provide compassionate and dedicated care workers looking to provide exceptional care to individuals while living in. Their packages are crucial for people who still live in their own homes but require additional support with household tasks and any other activity that allows them to maintain their independence and quality of life. The firm delivers bespoke care packages that are tailored to your exact needs to give you the support and freedom you need. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered firm ensures that the staff they provide are professionally qualified and fully-vetted for your peace-of-mind. To assist the care personnel they provide, they have set up a 24 hour support line to help them adjust to life as a live-in carer or, in the day-to-day management of your client's home care plan.



An ISO Certified healthcare agency, Emergency Personnel has been actively operating in the industry for years and has recruited candidates for some of the top health centres across the UK. The company has built a strong reputation within the private sector, covering Private Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Residential Care Homes. The company is also an expert in hiring health care assistants (HCA), complex carers, registered general nurses, paediatric nurses and many others, within the areas of NHS and Private Hospitals, Mental Health Divisions, etc.



Talking about their recruitment services for one to one care needs, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Many people need a little extra help to continue living independently in their own home, but no two people are the same or have the same needs. At Emergency Personnel, we deliver bespoke care packages, tailored to your exact needs to give you the support and freedom you need. After your call with us, you'll be presented with options and experienced advice."



About Emergency Personnel

Emergency Personnel is a well-established healthcare agency, aiming to provide outstanding healthcare services across the UK. Emergency Personnel prides itself on providing long term Complex Care packages to both Adults & Children across the UK. When short notice emergency care is required, they will always provide bespoke alternative solutions, either temporary or permanent to meet the needs and requirements of their clients.



For more information, please visit: https://www.emergencypersonnel.co.uk/



Social Media Profiles



Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/EmergencyPersonnel

Twitter – https://twitter.com/EmergencyPLTD

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergencypersonnel-ltd/



Contact Details



Emergency Personnel

Suite 10 Ensign House,

Admirals Way,

London,

E14 9XQ

Phone – 02074076620

Email – info@emergencypersonnel.co.uk