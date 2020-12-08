London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- A bespoke emergency care agency, Emergency Personnel recruits nurses and care personnel for prisons across the UK. They specialise in prison nursing and work with both experienced prison nurses and nurses from different backgrounds interested in transitioning to the criminal justice sector. They place their staff within 130 open prisons, high secure units, women's prisons, immigration centres, custodial care units and young offenders institutions all over the UK. With flexible full and part-time opportunities available across all types of prisons in UK, they can choose the environment that best suits their skill set and interests. They have dedicated healthcare teams working in prisons across the country who are passionate about helping the prison population. The company works closely with prison staff to deliver improved outcomes, reduced waiting times and the very best frontline healthcare for prisoners. Prisons looking to hire new staff for their medical facilities can get in touch with their professionals by completing a simple form present on Emergency Personnel's website.



Emergency Personnel is a well-renowned health care assistant agency in the UK and has been actively operating in the industry for years. The firm has served thousands of medical facilities and units recruit only the top talents for their different vacant job positions. It's as the result of their highly professional and excellent services that today they have evolved as one of the trustworthy last-minute emergency care providers across the UK.



Talking about their recruitment services, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Emergency Personnel are one of the leading Nursing and Care agencies within the prison sector. Our exceedingly quick turnaround times and 24 hour service has earned us a reputation as one of the best in the sector, leading to our approval as a top-tier supplier to Her Majesties Prison Service. This places our staff within 130 open prisons, high secure units, women's prisons, immigration centres, custodial care units and young offenders institutions all over the UK."



