Emergency Personnel Recruits Top Talent for Long Term, Short Term and Ad-Hoc Roles at Nursing and Care Homes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Emergency Personnel, a renowned health care assistant agency, offers world class recruitment solutions that help nursing and care homes recruit the top talents for their long term, short term and ad-hoc roles. The professionals working with this NHS and private recruitment agency are highly qualified and trained to work closely with clients all along the process to ensure complete satisfaction. They understand the needs of the clients, then move forward to identify and sort the best candidates from their huge network, as per the available job roles.



A name synonymous with excellence, Emergency Personnel focuses on supporting staff to deliver outstanding care for clients, patients and families within their establishment, adhering to the latest safeguarding and framework standards. On-call emergency care 24/7, emergency care assessments every 6/12 hours, and clinical assessors available all around the UK, etc., are some of the amazing benefits of hiring their recruitment solutions.



Speaking more about their recruitment solutions for home care staff and NHS nursing jobs, a representative of Emergency Personnel stated, "Due to our impressive database of over 20,000 skilled, vetted, trained and experienced compliant careers and nurses, Emergency Personnel have developed successful working relationships with countless Nursing / Residential Homes and healthcare organisations providing the best possible staff for a variety of job roles."



An ISO Certified healthcare agency, Emergency Personnel has been actively operating in the industry for years and has recruited candidates for some of the top brands across the world. Those looking to hire new staff for their medical facilities can get in touch with their professionals by completing a simple form present on their official website, EmergencyPersonnel.co.uk.



In addition to providing recruitment solutions for home care staff and NHS nursing jobs, they also expertise in hiring health care assistant (HCA), complex carers, registered general nurse, pediatric nurse and many others, within the areas of NHS and Private Hospitals, Nursing/ Residential Homes, Mental Health Divisions, etc.



About Emergency Personnel

Emergency Personnel is a well-established healthcare agency, aiming to provide outstanding healthcare services across the UK. Emergency Personnel prides its self in providing long term Complex Care packages to both Adults & Children across the UK. When short notice emergency care is required, they will always provide bespoke alternative solutions, either temporary or permanent to meet the needs and requirements of their clients.



For more information, please visit: https://www.emergencypersonnel.co.uk/



