Emergency Plumber Majestic Services Redesigns Site Highlighting Expert Plumbing and Heating Services

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Majestic Services, expert plumbing and heating engineers and provider of emergency plumbing and heating services, announces the re-launch and redesign of the company's completely new website. Highlighting the company's specialties in plumbing, heating, gas and boiler work, the new site also provides helpful information and tips for homeowners. Majestic Services is proud to service Islington and the surrounding areas as a Gas Safe registered provider of plumbing and central heating expertise.



"We take great personal pride in our work," explains an article on the new Majestic Services website. "The vast majority of the plumbing work that we carry out in Islington is done under word of mouth recommendations. We feel that is a very strong testimony to the work ethic and skill of our plumbers. As a Gas Safe registered company, you can be assured of expertise and safety whenever we attend any property to work on gas pipe work or gas appliances."



Majestic Services' team of expert plumbers and heating engineers is qualified to work on a variety of plumbing and heating projects including plumbing, new boiler installation and maintenance, gas appliance installation and gas safety certificates, central heating system upgrades and maintenance, and much more. The company is Energy Efficient Recommended, Green Deal Approved, and an NICEIC Approved Contractor.



Majestic Services works with the top UK heating and plumbing manufacturers and is able to provide installation and maintenance on a variety of domestic and commercial systems including Worcester, Vaillant, Ideal, Potterton, BAXI and Glow Worm. Additionally, emergency plumbers and heating technicians are also available for after-hours services in the event of an emergency.



The new Majestic Services website also provides homeowners with helpful information in regard to the servicing and maintenance needs of their plumbing, heating and gas systems. The site's featured infographic gives the top 10 reasons for boiler problems, signs that a boiler needs servicing, the importance of regular gas checks and the occasions where homeowners may be entitled to one for free, and what to do in the event of a suspected carbon monoxide leak or CO2 poisoning.



About Majestic Services

Majestic Services is a small, local team of expert plumbers and central heating engineers with a well-established customer base throughout Islington and the surrounding areas. The Gas Safe registered company is qualified to handle any small to large job from fixing leaky taps to the installation and maintenance of full central heating systems. Majestic Services is available for regular maintenance and checks as well as emergency plumbing and heating service. For more information, visit http://www.emergencyplumbersislington.co.uk.