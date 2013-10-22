Emergency Plumbers Heatworks LTD Launches Central Heating Safety Check Promotion

Southampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Heatworks LTD, trusted emergency plumbers in Southampton, UK, announces a new safety check promotion for central heating systems. As a part of the new promotion, Heatworks will perform a full safety check and recommend any service needed before UK residents' central heating systems work the hardest they will all year.



Though Heatworks offers fast, reliable plumbing and heating services to all areas of Southampton and can respond in short notice to emergencies, they recommend having central heating systems fully checked and serviced before the cold winter months. By taking advantage of Heatworks new promotion, families can address any concerns and problems in their heating system ahead of time, and Heatworks can provide any necessary maintenance or service needed.



According to an article from the Heatworks website, "From the installation of full central heating systems to the smallest of jobs like changing a tap washer, our plumbers are always available to answer your call. Our plumbers pride themselves on delivering a world-class customer experience. We will always endeavour to ensure that our customers throughout Southampton are fully satisfied with our conduct and finished work."



Offering emergency plumbing services to all the areas of Southampton, Heatworks plumbers and heating specialists are expertly trained in the maintenance and repair of all heating systems and boilers available. Expert technicians provide maintenance, repair and service to a wide variety of systems. Heatworks is registered as a Gas Safe engineer, a distinction given only to those engineers able to work safely and legally on gas appliances in the UK. Additionally, Heatworks is a Worcester Approved Installer, the market leader in domestic heating and hot water systems.



Heatworks has an outstanding reputation for quality of service and work and finds that a majority of the jobs they complete are ordered through word of mouth recommendation. The company is Trading Standards vetted and approved, ensuring legal, fair and honest dealings. As members of Checkatrade since 2011, Heatworks has received 91 reports of feedback with an average score of 9.8 out of ten.



About Heatworks LTD

Heatworks LTD is a well-established plumbing company with a growing customer base throughout Southampton, UK and the surrounding areas. The company is able to take on all sized projects from full central heating systems to changing a tap washer. For more information, visit http://www.emergencyplumberssouthampton.co.uk/.