Emergency Plumbers Offering Fully Guaranteed Boiler Repair and Installation Services at Affordable Prices

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- What to do when the boiler breaks down or needs a repair? Worry not and call Emergency Plumbers for the fully guaranteed boiler repairs and installation services. The 24x7 services provider company is the leading name in London and provides round the clock services to the customers.



One of the company executives said, “During a breakdown of boiler, you cannot rely on any other service provider but the best. Emergency Plumbers is your answer during any kind of emergency boiler repair or installation needs. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, we have gained confidence of thousands of residential and commercial clients including hoteliers, local store managers, business organizations and home owners etc.”



Emergency Plumbers is known to deliver complete transparency in its functioning. Upon an emergency need, the highly trained professionals estimate the charge for free, which does not include any hidden costs or fees. All the boiler repair and installation services are affordable & fully guaranteed.



“We are a company that functions on strong principles and irrespective of the scale of project that we get, we undertake it and provide the best services with quality workmanship. Excellent customer satisfaction is what we strive to achieve in all our endeavours. We understand how important it is to meet the specific needs of the clients and so each professional possesses vast knowledge and experience to meet the expectations,” added the executive.



Emergency Plumbers work 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the emergency plumbing and boiler needs; repairs and installation. All plumbing services provided come with 12 months of guarantee period. A free and no-obligations quote is offered at the time of emergency needs. The areas covered by the company include Balham, Nine Elms, Putney, Southfields, Wimbledon Common and Hammersmith etc. To find services in areas of Fulham, visit website.



About Emergency Plumbers

Emergency Plumbers is a 24x7 services provider for plumbing needs and boiler repair and installation. The company provides reliable and efficient services at affordable rates. The team of highly trained and professional engineers and plumbers are all Gas Safe Registered. The areas covered by Emergency Plumbers include West London, Ealing, Acton, Mill Hill, Green Ford, Hampstead, Chiswick, Kensington and Chelsea etc. To avail the services of the company, click here.



Contact Details

Emergency Plumbers

Tel: 07796-345-453

Website: http://www.emegencyplumber.co.uk