Emergency Restoration One Announces a Free Service for Property Owners Who Experience Water Damage, Fire Damage or Mold Damage

Havertown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Emergency Restoration One announces a free service for property owners across the country who experience a loss caused by water damage, fire, smoke, mold or storm damage.



When a property disaster strikes, Emergency Restoration One makes it easy for home and business owners across the country to quickly connect with our team of certified emergency restoration providers. We take the guess work and hassle of finding a qualified restoration company out of the equation for our customers. We pre-screen all of our network providers so that our customers can feel confident and comfortable in the service they are receiving.



"Customers simply submit a FREE Service Request Form and they're quickly connected with our team of pre-screened providers in their local area. It's important that we offer our customers a choice without overwhelming them with a barrage of calls, so we have only two of our network providers contact the customer. They schedule a time to go out to their property, assess the damage and provide them with a free estimate. During this consult, customers will be able to informally interview the company representative or technician; obtain a written estimate of the work, and receive a written contract confirming the total price along with a statement of warranty" said Mike McCloskey, Emergency Restoration One's Managing Partner.



"There isn't just one criterion for selecting a certified restoration company to restore a home or business. Several combined factors must be considered when hiring a professional and that's why we provide our customers with two provider options in their local area. We want their decision to feel right". stated McCloskey.



After all questions have been answered and the customer has a clear understanding of the restoration process they decide which provider will be best for their job and should let them get started ASAP. Remember, after the fire is extinguished or a water leak is fixed, the damage has only just begun. Quick response from a trained restoration professional is needed or both the scale and cost of a loss increases dramatically.



