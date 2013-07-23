Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. Offers Crucial Tornado Supply Kits

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. offers tornado supply kits to provide the complete essentials for survival. The tornado kit is equipped with all the necessary supplies needed for up to four people and to assist them to survive for at least three days. This is consistent with FEMA guidelines and the estimates of reaching the survivors in three days. The kit is also provides the same benefits to people who elect to stay in their homes during or after the tornado.



The Tornado kit supplies contains all the supplies in a very strong container which is versatile and can be used as portable toilet. The kit also includes a toilet seat, liners, toilet paper and disinfectant as well. It further includes food and water supplies with a shelf life of 5 years which is approved by U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Transport Authority.



The tornado kit contains the essential supplies and can be used for basic survival. The kit also includes prescribed medicines, clothes, shoes, etc. with other important things that are needed to deal with the situation. The multi-purpose tornado kit supplies are also well suited to be used in other emergency situations too.



In addition, the company also has disaster bunkers for sale. These are strong enough to sustain strong winds and save people from the effects of tornadoes. Bunkers are a great survival supply as they are durable enough to save several people from the disasters.



About Emergency Supply Solutions Inc.

Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. supplies the best emergency solution based on specific the needs of the home, car, business, school, government agency, nonprofit organization or community. They design emergency kits for homes and businesses of all sizes and are able to design custom kits to meet special needs. For schools they supply a variety of school kits, first-aid kits, sanitation supplies, communication devices and emergency lighting equipment. In addition, the company also helps nonprofit organizations to become prepared by providing emergency preparedness supplies and information to help plan ahead for and/or react to any emergency situation. All the CERT kits and supplies are designed to meet strict CERT guidelines and recommendations.



