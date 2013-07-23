Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. Offers the Necessary Disaster Triage Supplies

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. offers disaster triage supplies to minimize and manage the severity of a disaster. The contents of the triage kit contain all the essential items required to manage any emergency rescue, trauma or medical situation effectively. The triage kit consists of safety vests, triage book, colored triage tape used to designate the severity of patient injury in order to provide correct medical care.



During a disaster, many medical professionals find themselves unable to attend each and every person with medical needs. The purpose of triage kits offered by Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. is to assist rescue personnel with proper medical equipment to aid those in need. These triage medical supplies provide all the equipment necessary to meet the needs of a substantial number of people suffering during a crisis.



These triage kits are available for purchase and the triage medical supplies can be kept in the home and other important places where a crisis situation might occur. One suggestion would be to establish a station for assisting those with less severe injuries in order to minimize their discomfort.



The deluxe triage kit is available on wheels and contains a complete assembly of everything required to manage a disaster. All the triage supplies for disaster are intended to help as many individuals as possible and ensure they receive essential treatment before a medical professional can attend to them.



About Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc. supplies the best emergency supplies based on the specific need of the home, car, business, school, government agency, nonprofit organization or community. They design emergency kits for homes and businesses of all sizes and are able to design custom kits to meet special needs. For schools they supply a variety of school kits, first-aid kits, sanitation supplies, communication devices and emergency lighting equipment. In addition, the company also helps nonprofit organizations to be prepared by providing emergency preparedness supplies and information to help plan ahead for and react to any emergency situation. All the CERT kits and supplies are designed to meet strict CERT guidelines and recommendations.



To know more about them please visit http://www.emergencysupplysolutions.com .

Contact Address -:

Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc.

2667 Camino Del Rio South Suite 315

San Diego, CA 92108

Toll free: 800-722-1394

Fax: 800-722-1394