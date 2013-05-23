Emergency Supply Solutions Offers Emergency Kits and Go Bags at Affordable Prices

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Emergency Supply Solutions, a renowned company for First Aid Supplies in San Diego, that offers its customers the best emergency kits and go bags at affordable prices. The company believes that emergency situations may come during anyone's lifetime, so it is better to be prepared for this event, than to regret it later. Therefore, the company offers emergency supply for earthquakes, other natural disasters and terrorism attacks.



The company offers many of its customers emergency products such as Trauma Kits which can easily supply 1000 people in need of emergency services; a two-week essential survival and premium food kit which can serve 1 person for up to 2 weeks in a time of emergency; deluxe office emergency kits which will supply up to 20 people and are very useful when an emergency situation occurs. These kits are exactly what a company needs during an emergency such as a hurricane, tornado or other disaster.



Customers may design their order to their own requirements and be better prepared to save their life and the lives of their family members. An emergency situation may occur at any time without warning. Advance preparation is necessary to survive a disaster. To minimize the effect, Emergency Supply Solutions can provide its customers with the best emergency supplies available on the market.



The company offers free shipping of their products to the customers and also offers discounts if the customers have a Promo Code. The company has various options available for customers to pay for their supplies, for example: credit cards, debit cards, and Discover cards as well as many others.



In addition to these services, the company also offers Custom Emergency Orders and Ready-To-Go-Kits. For larger organizations, the company provides Emergency Preparedness Kits for Businesses, Emergency Preparedness Kits for Schools, Emergency Preparedness Kits for Government Agencies, and Emergency Preparedness Kits for Non-Profit Organizations. Also there are Emergency Preparedness Kits for Single Use and Families of any size, Emergency Preparedness CERT Kits (Community Emergency Response Team) and many other kinds of emergency supplies are available to customers.



About Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Supply Solutions Inc. Is a well-known company that offers customers the best emergency solutions based on their specific needs. Whether home, car, businesses, school, government agency, nonprofit or community organization, Emergency Supply Solutions Inc. has the solution for all emergency needs and safety.



For more information, please visit: http://www.emergencysupplysolutions.com



Phone Numbers:

Toll free: 800-722-1394

Fax: 800-722-1394



Mailing Address:

Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc.

2667 Camino Del Rio South

San Diego, CA 92108



Email Addresses: info@emergencysupplysolutions.com