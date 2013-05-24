Emergency Supply Solutions Offers Emergency Radio Communications Equipment at Affordable Prices

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Emergency Supply Solutions is a renowned company for disaster preparedness San Diego that offers its customers emergency radio communications equipment at affordable prices. This type of equipment is very useful in case of a natural disaster or some other type of tragic event. In this instance, if a natural disaster were to strike the city, mobile towers might be overloaded with requests or malfunction.



The company offers walkie-talkies, sound horns, whistles and many other types of equipment in this series. This would include: Walkie Talkies - 5 Watts UHF 10 Channel, 7-In-1 Survival Whistles, Sound Horns 911, Walkie Talkies - 5 Watts VHF 4 Channel, 5-In-1 Survival Whistles, Distress Banners, Midland Walkie Talkies, Brass Whistles with Lanyards, Disposable Cameras with Flash, Metal Whistles with Lanyards, Commander Walkie Talkies and much more.



Emergency Supply Solutions offers its customers free shipping on all orders. Customers may also receive large discounts by using a promo code from the company. Customers may pay for their purchases by selecting one of these options: credit cards, debit cards, Discover Cards and other means. Customers may place individualized orders according to their own family and personal needs. The goal is always to save as many lives as possible in times of a catastrophic event.



In addition to the above mentioned equipment, customers may also take advantage of other services. The company also offers Custom Emergency Orders, Ready-To-Go-Kits, Emergency Preparedness Kits for Businesses, Emergency Preparedness Kits for Schools, Emergency Preparedness Kits for Government Agencies, and Emergency Preparedness Kits for Non-Profit Organizations. Customers may also select Emergency Preparedness Kits for Single Use and/or Families of any size, Emergency Preparedness CERT Kits (Community Emergency Response Team) and many other emergency supplies.



About Emergency Supply Solutions, Inc

Emergency Supply Solutions Inc. is a well-known company that supplies customers with the best emergency solution based on their specific needs. Whether home, car, business, school, government agency, nonprofit or community organizations, Emergency Supply Solutions Inc. has a solution for all kinds of emergency and safety needs.



