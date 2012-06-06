Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Emergent BioSolutions Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Brief Emergent BioSolutions Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the Emergent BioSolutions' pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Emergent BioSolutions Inc..

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Key Therapeutics; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - News; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Latest Updates; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Pipeline; Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



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