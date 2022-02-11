Emerging Economies Offer Attractive Opportunities in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2022 -- The report "Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market (Mass Encoding, RFID, Tamper Evidence, Hologram, Forensic Markers), End-use Industry ( Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Luxury goods), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", size is projected to grow from USD 117.2 billion in 2021 to USD 211.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the demand from the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare sectors. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and rise in counterfeit products in the market are the major drivers of the anti-counterfeit packaging market.



In terms of value, pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The pharmaceutical segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2021–2026). The industry is expected to witness high growth on account of increasing concerns regarding the dilution of brand identity by the leading manufacturers across the globe. In addition, rising technological innovation for the production of highly secure packaging for use in pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive growth over the forecast period



Mass Encoding is estimated to be the largest segment in the anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2020.



Mass encoding, by technology, accounted for the most significant demand for anti-counterfeit packaging in 2020, in terms of volume. This dominant market position is attributed to the boost in demand for the type of anti-counterfeit packaging solutions across the end-use industries. Encoded products, with the support of software solutions, permits product tracking through the various nodes in the logistics and supply chain management operations. Barcode, digital mass serialization, and digital mass encryption are the various options used for mass encoding the market for thermal paper-based labels, which has also experienced a rise in its demand.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the anti-counterfeit packaging market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia-Pacific anti-counterfeit packaging market in 2021. The growing pharmaceutical & healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging solutions in China. In addition to this, the country's large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.



The major players include Avery Dennison (US), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), 3M Company (US), DuPont (US), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), SICPA Holding SA (Switzerland), AlpVision S.A (Switzerland), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (US), Savi Technology, Inc. (US), and Authentix, Inc. (US). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches, expansions & investments, and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.