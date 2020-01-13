Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities to the Microencapsulation Market Players

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- The global microencapsulation market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2023. The demand for microencapsulation is increasing in various industries due to its wide applications. For instance, encapsulated food ingredients and drugs are used for effective functioning; to prevent product damage until consumption; and to protect the active ingredients from moisture, heat, or other extreme conditions, thus enhancing stability.



The North American region is projected to hold the largest market due to its increasing use of microencapsulation for the development of several products such as phase change materials, pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs, agricultural inputs, and food additives. The market in this region is driven by technological advancements in the microencapsulation industry.



The microencapsulation market, on the basis of application, mainly constitutes of seven segments— pharmaceutical & healthcare products, household & personal care products, food & beverages, agrochemicals, textiles, construction materials, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing consumption of fortified food & beverages owing to its nutritional values. Since consumers are becoming more health-conscious, they are demanding fortified food & beverages, which fuels the demand for microencapsulated food ingredients.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83597438



The microencapsulation market, by core material, is segmented into pharma & healthcare drugs, food additives, fragrances, agriculture inputs, phase change materials, and others. The food additives segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, due to its various applications such as nutrient retention, protection of taste or color, flavor enhancement, and food preservation through oxidation stability, which is also why most food & beverage manufacturers prefer the use of microencapsulated food additives.



The launch of advanced and cost-effective microencapsulated products; development of multi-functional microencapsulated materials; and the rise in awareness about the benefits of fortified food, coupled with the rising demand for functional products in various industries in the Asia Pacific and South American economies prove to be the opportunities for this market. The growing demand for a variety of microencapsulated food ingredients, the launch of advanced technologies for processing, and a favorable regulatory environment for microencapsulated products are some of the factors that drive growth in the microencapsulation market. The applications of microencapsulation are widespread across various industries such as nutrition & pharmaceutical, food & beverage, personal care & cosmetic, agrochemical, construction, textile, chemical, defense, and paper. This trend is driving the market growth since microencapsulation provides process efficiency by achieving desired results.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=83597438



The major players in the industry are focusing on expansions & investments, product & service launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and joint ventures to increase their footprint in the microencapsulation industry.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.