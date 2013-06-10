Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Emerging Food and Drinks Markets: the CIVETS", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Like the BRICs, the CIVETS - which consists of Colombia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Turkey, and South Africa - share underlying foundations, such as large, young, growing populations and relative political stability. This report measures and analyzes the opportunities within these states in the alcoholic drinks, dairy, bakery and cereals, soft drinks, savory snacks, and confectionery categories.
Scope of this Report
- Examine the value and growth of the alcoholic drinks, dairy, bakery and cereals, soft drinks, snacks, and confectionery markets in each country.
- Assess the market attractiveness of the major markets using our proprietary ranking of each country.
- Examine how market size/growth, per capita spend, population, market intensity, commercial infrastructure, and social structure drive attractiveness.
- Identifies key trends in each market, indicating levels of innovation and NPD opportunities for food and drinks manufacturers.
Report Highlights
Of the six food and beverage categories analyzed in this report, alcoholic beverages takes the lead with its $31.2bn market (in 2011), followed by bakery and cereals and dairy with $25.7bn and $17.8bn, respectively. This is despite the alcoholic drinks industry seeing limited growth among Muslim-dominated countries like Indonesia.
While Vietnam has one of the lowest per capita spends on food and beverages, the country will register the fastest growth over the forecast period to reach $100 in per capita expenditure by 2015. This presents food and drink manufacturers with a compelling argument for investment.
Of the six categories examined, soft drinks has the highest growth rate, with approximately 7.6% growth expected during the forecast period. Turkey accounts for over 50% of the category's value in the CIVETS, with increased sales of carbonates and bottled water driving the growth.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the most attractive emerging food and drinks markets in the CIVETS and what are the key market drivers?
- Which of the six countries present the most opportunity/risk for food and drinks manufacturers?
- Which food and drinks categories are most attractive and which trends are most apparent?
- How do the individual countries of the CIVETS group compare as investment opportunities?
