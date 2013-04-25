Emerging Market Data Centre Report 2013 to 2018 - Industry Share,Size,Trends and Analysis to 2018 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- The Emerging Market Data Centre Report initially produced in mid-2011 has been updated and expanded. In 2011, a total of 76 Data Centre providers were covered and this latest Survey altogether covers some 102 Data Centre providers of rack space across the 11 countries – with approximately 136 identified Data Centre facilities included altogether (as some Data Centre operators have multiple facilities in some countries).



Countries covered include: Albania, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Croatia, Macedonia, Moldova, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and the Ukraine.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166760



Many countries featured still have limited Data Centre and telecoms infrastructure and there remains a limited choice of Data Centre providers for the end user.



But all of the countries in the TCL survey are showing the potential for new growth in Data Centre space and revenue with new space being planned inRussiaand in selected other countries - albeit from a low existing base of space and revenue per square metre in many countries.



The Emerging Markets Data Centre 2013 report includes details of the Data Centre landscape, Power costs, Data Centre capacity, Data Centre business models, forecast space and rack space & per square metre pricing from 2013 to 2018 for each of the 11 countries.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/emerging-market-data-centre-report-2013-to-2018



The report provides a 5-year forecast for each country market based on projected volume growth, utilisation levels and price increases in Data Centre stock for the period from the end of 2013 to the end of 2018. Each country survey provides a 5 year forecast for rack space pricing and per square metre suite pricing.



Latest Reports:



The Middle East Mobile Benchmark : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166761



The 52-page report supported with the all the data compared in excel spreadshhet entitled 'The Middle East Mobile Benchmark' provides analysis of voice and data services for both Pre Pay and Post Pay services across 26 MNOs in 13 Middle East countries.



Countries covered include: Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Syria, UAE and Yemen.



The report gives detailed pricing information of postpaid offers both for voice and mobile broadband. The information compares pricing for connection, rental, included usage as part of the bundle, domestic usage (voice, SMS, MMS, data), international usage as well as roaming (calling back home, calling locally, receiving a call, sending an SMS back home and data roaming)



Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker 2013 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166762



This new subscription service called Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker aimed at the fast growing African Mobile segment covers mobile pricing in 37 African countries. It surveys pricing from a total of 72 MNOs in 37 countries across Africa and includes 524 price plans in total – of which 364 are Post Paid contracts and 160 are Pre Paid services in addition to detailed pricing for international calling, roaming and mobile broadband services.



The TCL Mobile Africa Tariff Tracker 2013 uses the database and analysis perfected by TCL in the TCL Mobile Broadband and Voice & 3G Smartphone Tariff Tracker subscription services which also includes selected pricing from African MNOs.



This subscription service provides a more detailed in depth survey of the African mobile market and tracks in detail for voice and data mobile services



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/