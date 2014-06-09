Emerging Middle Class Population Drives Consumption

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The major market for sports footwear lies in tier two and tier three cities in China. The consumers in these regions have enormous purchasing potential and have variety of options to choose between domestic and international brands. Over the past few years, the domestic and international athletic footwear manufacturers have expanded their sales network rapidly in tier two and three cities in China.



With robust economic growth, higher disposable income and increasing standard of living, China athletic footwear market has grown remarkably over the years. In addition to this, rising brand and health consciousness among the masses has been a major driving force for the market growth for athletic shoes in China in the recent years.



The report, “China Athletic Footwear Market Outlook 2018”, covers analysis of footwear sales in China. The report analyzes footwear sales by type (athletic and non athletic footwear). The report analyzes the footwear sales by type i.e. athletic and non athletic footwear. It covers the current and future athletic footwear market supported by industry drivers and challenges which are affecting the industry’s growth. The athletic footwear market has been further segmented into end-users (women, men and children), major players (Nike, Adidas, Anta and others) and product categories (running, jogging, cross training, etc.). It includes regulatory environment of the footwear industry covering details of product quality supervision authorities, product-wise import tariff and the relevant norms & regulations. A thorough analysis has been conducted on industry players covering their business overview, sales revenue from footwear segment in China, strength and weaknesses.



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