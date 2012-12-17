Emerging News Blog Digitalolympus.com to Highlight Bribery and the Cost of Doing Business Internationally

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- If you want to do business in Malaysia, you are going to have to pay up. Recent reports indicate that Malaysia ranked the worst on Transparency International’s 2012 Bribe Payers Survey. When executives were asked if they believe they lost out on contracts due to bribery, half of the 3,000 surveyed replied yes. It is an astounding percentage for Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The bottom line here is that companies looking to do business abroad need to conduct their due diligence before getting caught up in the murky waters of foreign corruption.



Digitalolympus.com will highlight the importance of employing a business intelligence team to uncover crucial background information on individuals or companies that you may be in negotiations with. This team of professionals will help you analyze political dynamics and how they will affect your business as well as helping you to separate fact from fiction when making important decisions.



When thinking about doing business in countries like Mexico and Malaysia, it is paramount that you understand the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). A group of experienced professionals in FCPA and anti-corruption are a great asset to navigating the waters of a foreign nation and its business culture. The last thing you want is to be charged with FCPA violations that can lead to huge financial costs as well as a strike against your company’s reputation.



In many foreign countries, bribing a government official to sign off on a contract or permit is just another day at work. If you are suspicious about possible FCPA violations within your company, it is important that you hire a team of professionals to conduct investigations to rule out any unlawful behavior that could lead to criminal prosecutions.



If you should find yourself entangled in legal prosecution, it is vital that you retain litigation support services. These teams are typically made up of former federal prosecutors, ex-law enforcement officials, lawyers, corporate investigators, forensic accountants and computer forensic specialists. Some of the services they provide include identifying and interviewing witnesses in support of your legal strategies in litigation, analyzing data files using computer forensic methods and investigating undisclosed links between subjects.



“When doing business abroad, go into it with your eyes wide open. Be proactive about educating yourself on the bribery and anti-corruption laws of the United States as well as the laws of the countries you plan to do business with. Don’t leave your company and its reputation vulnerable to those who might harm it,” says a Digitalolympus.com spokesperson.



About Digitalolympus.com

Digitalolympus.com is an online news Blog dedicated to educating its readers on the latest technology advances. They are committed to gathering information on up and coming technologies that will enhance the lives of their readership. Digitalolympus.com is always at the forefront of technology news and events guiding its readers to accurately determine the best course of action for themselves and their businesses.