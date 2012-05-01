Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Travel and tourism in Brazil grew strongly during the review period, which was supported by the country’s robust economic growth, rising number of tourists and expanding middle-class population that are more willing to undertake tourist activities. Brazil has a favorable economic environment, which makes it an attractive destination for international travel intermediaries to invest in. Some of the advantages of Brazil for travel intermediaries are its large population and potential customer base, natural beauty, quick recovery from the major global economic downturn, and government policies to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI). As a result of these factors, the Brazilian travel intermediaries industry is expanding and changing rapidly.



Scope



'Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Brazilian Travel Intermediaries Industry' report provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries industry in Brazil:



- It details historical values for the Brazilian travel intermediaries industry for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel intermediaries industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the demand drivers, market entry strategies and marketing and growth strategies in the Brazilian travel intermediaries industry

- The report profiles top travel intermediaries companies in Brazil



Key Highlights



- There are considerable growth prospects for the Brazilian travel intermediaries industry due to the Brazil’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the increasing volume of domestic and international tourism. Over the forecast period (2012-2016) the Brazilian travel intermediaries industry is expected to value BRL7,1689.9 million in 2016, after registering a CAGR of 7.16%

- The emergence of online travel intermediaries is changing the market's dynamics

- Favorable government regulation is expected to intensify competition for Brazilian travel intermediaries

- The entry of international companies into the market is expected to change overall market dynamics

- Positive business confidence and increasing volumes of business tourists will drive the market for travel management solutions



Companies Mentioned



Carlson Wagonlit Travel Jet Stream Turismo Ltda CVC Brasil Operadora e Agência de Viagens SA Submarino SA



