Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- Over the last few decades, tourism in China has expanded as a result of the beginning of reform and opening up of the industry in the country. The emergence of a newly-rich middle class and an easing of restrictions on movement by the Chinese authorities have supported the growth of travel and tourism, and China has become one of the world's most popular inbound and outbound tourist destinations. Indeed, China represented the third most visited country in the world in 2011. The increase in tourist volumes and subsequent growth in the travel intermediaries industry can be attributed to factors such as robust global economic growth, initiatives by the Chinese government to promote tourism and the increasing volume of business activities, which have driven demand for business tourism and travel services between 2007 and 2011. During the review period, the Chinese travel intermediaries industry registered a CAGR of 17.1% to reach a market size of US$502.7 billion in 2011.



Scope



Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Chinese Travel Intermediaries Industry provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries industry in China:

- It details historical values for the Chinese travel intermediaries industry for 2007–2011, along with forecast figures for 2012–2016

- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel intermediaries industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007–2011 review period and the 2012–2016 forecast period.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of demand drivers, market entry strategies and marketing and growth strategies in the Chinese travel intermediaries industry

- The report profiles the top travel intermediaries companies in China



Reasons to Buy



- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese travel intermediaries industry and each sector within it

- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Chinese travel intermediaries industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities

- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel intermediaries industry in China, and formulate effective market-entry strategies

- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the travel intermediaries industry’s key categories, including travel agents, tour operators and online travel sites



Key Highlights



- China’s strong economic forecast and positive business confidence will fuel growth in the travel intermediaries industry

- The Chinese travel intermediaries industry is projected to grow from CNY533.6 billion in 2012 to CNY633.3 billion in 2016 and record a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period

- China has adopted new travel agency regulations and lifted restrictions on foreign owned travel agencies

- Mobile travel applications are expected to change the dynamics of the overall travel intermediaries industry

- Social media is emerging as an innovative marketing strategy to reach vast audiences across the country

- Metasearch engines are the latest innovation in the online travel sites market



Companies Mentioned



China International Travel Service Limited (CITS) China Odyssey Tours (China Odyssey) China Connection Tours (CCT) WildChina Ctrip.com International Ltd. eLong, Inc.



