Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Indian Travel Intermediaries Industry

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- India was ranked the eleventh-most-attractive tourist destination in the Asia-Pacific region by the World Economic Forum in 2010. Furthermore, travel and tourism is the largest service sector business in India, contributing 6.23% to the national GDP, and representing 8.78% of the total country’s employment. The volume of tourists in the country grew from 466.8 million in 2006 to 710.6 million in 2010, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.03% during the review period (2007–2011). Rising tourist volumes and the subsequent growth of potential customers for the travel intermediaries industry can be attributed to factors such as India’s robust economic growth and government initiatives including granting infrastructure status to tourism developments and incentivizing private investments in tourism in the form of income tax exemptions and interest subsidy provisions.



Key Highlights



- India’s strong economic forecast and positive business confidence will fuel growth in the travel intermediaries industry

- The Indian travel intermediaries industry is projected to grow from INR679.9 billion in 2012 to INR1,218.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period (2012–2016)

- The Indian government is implementing policies aimed at assisting the growth of the travel intermediaries industry and has allowed 100% foreign investment in the hotel and tourism-related industries

- Mobile travel applications are expected to change the dynamics of the overall travel intermediaries industry

- Metasearch engines are the latest innovation in the online travel sites market



PrimeTravels Erco Travels Pvt. Ltd Cox & Kings Limited Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) MakeMyTrip Limited Yatra.com Cleartrip



