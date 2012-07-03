Recently published research from BRICdata, "Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Indonesian Travel Intermediaries Industry, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The Indonesian travel intermediaries industry is expected to grow due to the growing number of tourism related activities in the country. Domestic tourism is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.80% over the forecast period (2012-2016), and primarily be driven by the country's rising levels of disposable income coupled with government incentives to modernize infrastructure. Indonesian inbound tourism is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period, which will be driven by promotional measures undertaken by the ministry of tourism. The Indonesian travel intermediaries industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Indonesia's strong economic forecast and positive business confidence will fuel the growth of the Indonesian travel intermediaries industry
- The Indonesian travel intermediaries industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period (2012-2016)
- The Indonesian travel intermediaries industry will become increasingly competitive for both domestic and foreign companies over the forecast period, due to favorable government regulation
- Growing internet penetration will drive the demand for online travel sites in Indonesia
- Mobile travel applications are expected to change the dynamics of the overall travel intermediaries industry
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries industry in Indonesia:
- It details historical values for the Indonesian travel intermediaries industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides detailed analysis of the overall travel intermediaries industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report provides a detailed analysis of the demand drivers, market entry strategies, marketing and growth strategies in the Indonesian travel intermediaries industry
- The report profiles the top travel intermediaries companies in Indonesia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Indonesian travel intermediaries industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Indonesian travel intermediaries industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel intermediaries industry in Indonesia and formulate effective market-entry strategies
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the travel intermediaries industry's key categories, including travel agents, tour operators and online travel sites
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Antar Anda Indonesia, Global Adventure Indonesia, Panorama Sentrawisata Tbk PT, Voltras.com
