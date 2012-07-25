Fast Market Research recommends "Emerging Opportunities and Growth Prospects in the Mexican Travel Intermediaries Industry, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Travel and tourism in Mexico grew at a strong rate during the review period, supported by the country's robust economic growth, the rising number of tourists and an expanding middle-class population that is more inclined to undertake tourist activities. Mexico has a favorable economic environment, making it an attractive investment for international travel intermediaries. Some of Mexico's advantages for travel intermediaries are its large population and potential customer base, its natural beauty, its quick recovery from the global economic downturn, and government policies to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI). As a result, the Mexican travel intermediaries industry is expanding and changing rapidly.
Key Highlights
- Mexico's strong economic forecast and positive business confidence will fuel growth of the Mexican travel intermediaries industry
- The Mexican travel intermediaries industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% over the forecast period (2012-2016)
- The Mexican travel intermediaries industry will become increasingly competitive for both domestic and foreign companies over the forecast period, due to favorable government regulation
- Growing internet penetration will drive demand for online travel sites in Mexico
- Mobile travel applications are expected to change the dynamics of the overall travel intermediaries industry
Scope
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel intermediaries industry in Mexico:
- It details historical values for the Mexican travel intermediaries industry for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides an analysis of the overall travel intermediaries industry, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report has a detailed analysis of the demand drivers, market entry strategies and marketing and growth strategies in the Mexican travel intermediaries industry
- The report profiles the top travel intermediaries companies in Mexico
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican travel intermediaries industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Mexican travel intermediaries industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel intermediaries industry in Mexico, and formulate effective market-entry strategies
- Identify the growth opportunities and industry dynamics within the travel intermediaries industry's key categories, including travel agents, tour operators and online travel sites
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Corporate Travel Services, SA de CV, Viagens El Corte Ingles SA, Viajes Iberoservice Espana SL, Andalemundo Tours and Travel, Sat Mexico Corporation, Mextrotter SA de CV
